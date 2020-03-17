Blake Shelton Fools Fans With Gwen Stefani ‘Decision’ Announcement

Blake revealed he and Gwen had 'made a decision together' after their upcoming events were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Blake Shelton kept things light on social media as he fooled fans with a hilarious “announcement” on his Twitter account on the morning of March 17. The country star played a little prank on his 20.5 million followers when he told them he and girlfriend Gwen Stefani had “made a decision together” after almost all of their upcoming work commitments had been canceled, seemingly due to coronavirus concerns.

Blake began his tweet with a pretty serious tone, which had many believing the couple of four years could have been announcing their engagement and an impending wedding.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together,” The Voice coach wrote, before things quickly took a more typically jokey tone for the singer.

It turns out there actually wasn’t an engagement announcement in sight, as the “God Gave Me You” singer instead provided some much needed comic relief for his followers and teased that he would instead be bringing back a controversial hairstyle.

“I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s**t like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…” he said.

The star’s announcement most definitely fooled a few fans, only one day after Blake gave Gwen a shout out on the latest episode of The Voice.

Many replied to Blake’s tweet by admitting they thought he was going to say something serious about his romance with the “Used To Love You” singer, who he’s been dating since 2015.

“HOLY JESUS CHRIST I THOUGHT YOU WERE ANNOUNCING YOUR WEDDING SKDJSKFKF,” one Twitter user replied.

“I just woke up and read the first half of this tweet thinking it was an engagement announcement or sum omg i hate y’all,” another fan joked, adding a loudly crying face and a crying laughing emoji.

“I thought it was a wedding. Noooo leave your hair alone,” another said.

Other fans shared their thoughts about Blake potentially bringing back his mullet, with opinion pretty divided on whether or not the star should seriously grow out his hair again.

Blake’s hilarious tweet has already gained more than 15,700 likes and over 825 retweets in the first three hours since he shared it.

Both Blake and Gwen have had to pull the plug on a number of planned events due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The country star recently announced that he’d postponed five of his “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour stops, while the 2020 ACM Awards have also been postponed. As for Gwen, she was due to perform at Rodeo Houston in Texas on March 17, but the event was canceled.