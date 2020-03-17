‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Did Fox Accidentally Reveal Who Wins Season 3?

The Masked Singer airs on Fox every week and has become everyone’s favorite guessing game. The show has enjoyed two successful seasons and is currently in the middle of it’s third. With the success of the hit show, they have now created merchandise that fans are able to purchase. However, during the commercial advertising the items, it seems they may have accidentally exposed who wins the latest season.

As shown on YouTuber Joey Contino’s video, the ad explained that there is a Masked Singer shop with hoodies, phone cases, mugs, and T-shirts for sale.

One of the T-shirts had a print that contained three contestants on it. The Monster — who was season one winner T-Pain, per LA Times — Fox, who was season two’s winner Wayne Bradey — and Frog — who currently remains in the competition for the latest season.

Contino and other fans have now started to question whether they accidentally put the design out by mistake or if they just used Frog temporarily.

After the ad, Fox took it down which only makes everything a little suspicious. Is Frog season three’s winner?

Viewers expressed their thoughts on the situation via social media and the reaction is mixed.

“I hope the frog DOES NOT WIN, I don’t like the Frog at all,” one user wrote.

“They leaked Fox winning in a commercial, so I think this is real. I really want(ed) Rhino to win,” another shared.

“We haven’t gotten a female winner! I’m still grateful the first two winners were people of color which is amazing but I think it would be nice to mix things up!” remarked a third fan.

“Frog has been my favorite this season,” a fourth account remarked.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been trying to figure out who is underneath the Frog costume and it seems it could be an American rapper who has been making music for some time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers believe it is “Like You” hitmaker Bow Wow.

For Frog’s debut performance, they rapped to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” and proved to have a lot of stage presence.

After their first clues package, a lot of the clues add up to him.

The 1996 newspaper could be a reference to the year he performed at the Olympics while green lightning bolt could be a link to his mixtape series titled Greenlight. One of the biggest giveaways was the $106 that was shown, which connects to him being a host on 106 and Park.

Frog remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Bow Wow is underneath the mask and if Frog is actually crowned the winner.