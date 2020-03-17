‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Beta’s True Identity Teased In Episode 12

It has long been suspected that Beta is a famous celebrity in the 'Walking Dead' universe.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Walk With Us”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic books it is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beta (Ryan Hurst) likely has a celebrity past, something that was further teased in the latest episode of The Walking Dead.

As Screen Rant points out, Sunday night’s episode saw Beta attack Gamma (Thora Birch), ultimately killing her. However, as Gamma was dying, she ripped off a part of Beta’s walker-skin mask, exposing more of his face than normal. A fellow Whisperer who was passing by shortly afterward commented on who Beta really was but the character was killed before he could reveal Beta’s true identity, indicating that the character will do anything rather than have his identity from before the zombie apocalypse revealed.

“It’s you,” the Whisperer said when he saw Beta without a mask. “Your voice sounded familiar.”

Beta then slashed at the Whisperer and killed him.

Jace Downs / AMC

Fans have long been speculating that Beta is a celebrity that is now in hiding in The Walking Dead. A previous episode dealt with some of Beta’s backstory but stopped short of indicating who he really was. Then, in AMC’s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, eagle-eyed fans noticed what might have been Beta on the cover of a music record, indicating that he was a singer prior to the outbreak.

“We’ve been dropping Easter eggs here and there, maybe on this show, maybe on another show that’s connected to it, but I’ll sort of keep dangling that carrot and let people wait for the end of this season to see what happens,” Hurst revealed at the time to Entertainment Weekly, potentially confirming his appearance in Fear the Walking Dead.

The theory of Beta being a celebrity in hiding also stems from the book series on which AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series based. In the comics, Beta is a famous basketballer, which helps to account for his height in the series. However, if the clues dropped by the network in the TV adaptation are correct, it would appear that Beta is a different sort of celebrity.

Even if Beta is famous, it does little to explain why he would kill a member of his group rather than have the secret revealed and viewers will have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more. However, it seems unlikely that his true identity will be revealed in Episode 13 as that episode appears to deal exclusively with Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) final appearance.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 22.