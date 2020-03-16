Mya Slays A Leather Jumpsuit For Newcastle Performance

Mya has been on tour and has been updating fans with the killer outfits she has been wearing for each show on Instagram.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker slayed a black leather jumpsuit with long puffy sleeves and a three-quarter length trouser. Mya wrapped a thin silver belt around her waist and paired the ensemble with thigh-high glittery boots of the same color. She put on black large-framed sunglasses and accessorized herself with hoop earrings. The “Take Me There” songstress applied a bold red lip and put her fiery long hair up in a high ponytail.

Mya shared a number of photos within one post and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, she was captured from the knees-up. Mya placed one hand on her hip while holding the other hand with the microphone in front of her. She flashed a huge smile and proved to be living her best life on stage.

In the third slide, the “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper was photographed from the side without her sunglasses on. Mya was caught belting out one of her songs while performing to a packed out crowd.

In the eighth frame, she was snapped with her back facing the audience. The image showcased the huge arena and her two female dancers who were on stage with her.

In the 10th and final pic, she took a group photo with her dancers from the side of the stage who all looked happy to be in each other’s company.

For her caption, Mya thanked Newcastle and expressed that they were “everything.” The “My Love Is Like… Wo” entertainer geotagged the upload as Utilita Arena, letting fans know what venue she performed at.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 3,100 likes and over 55 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You look great,” one user wrote.

“U fine as wine,” another shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji

“Hot pics!” remarked a third fan.

“You were unreal,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mya performed in “The Blast Off!” Tour which was presented by Kisstory. Each night, Nelly, Eve, Shaggy, Salt-N-Pepa, and Blu Cantrell, among others performed a set of their own on the same tour. The shows took place across the U.K. and Ireland and saw the acts perform in arenas each night. The Newcastle show took place on March 7. The tour finished last week on March 12 in Birmingham at the Resorts World Arena.