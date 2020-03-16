Heidi & Spencer Pratt Hope To See Mischa Barton Back For ‘The Hills’ Season 2 After Instagram Catfight

'The Hills: New Beginnings' stars say they saw a different side of the actress when the cameras weren't rolling.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt hope Mischa Barton will be back for the second season of The Hills revival, The Hills: New Beginnings. The reality TV couple opened up about the former O.C. star amid rumors that she will be replaced by Pizza Girl CEO Caroline D’Amore on the second season of the MTV revival.

In an interview posted by TooFab, Speidi spoke out about Barton’s recent public dissing of her former friend on Instagram. After D’Amore’s rumored casting on The Hills was announced, Barton wrote, “As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring a** pasta bowls and greasy pizza on TV. Tried that it was like watching paint dry.”

When asked if Barton has been officially booted from The Hills, Spencer did not rule out the possibility that she will be back. The reality TV veteran called Barton’s post about Caroline “amazing” and noted that she is “all up in the drama on Instagram.”

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder also revealed that The Hills cast saw a different side of Barton when the cameras weren’t rolling – a side that was more like “Instagram” Mischa.

“I don’t think she’s out of play,” The Hills veteran said of the actress. “I think maybe season 1 we didn’t get to see the Mischa that we got to see off-camera. A little bit on Instagram we saw. So I still have hope that Mischa will be that Mischa we saw on Instagram.”

Heidi added that having Barton and D’Amore come face to face would make for must-see reality TV. The singer and reality star said it looks like a “catfight” is brewing and added that it would be” interesting” having the two women in a TV show setting together.

Last year, Heidi admitted that Barton’s personality was a little bit “reserved” for the MTV reality show. The mom of one told Us Weekly that while it was “frustrating” at times, she didn’t think her co-star’s closed-off stance was intentional.

During the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, Barton was shown going on acting auditions and she seemed to be the closest friends with series veteran Audrina Patridge. In one episode, she was seen confronting celebrity blogger Perez Hilton about his past “bullying” of her and she also opened up about a traumatic incident in which her ex-boyfriend blackmailed her.

MTV has not confirmed if Barton was fired from The Hills. The first season of the revival series featured veterans Heidi, Spencer, and Audrina as well as Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, and Frankie Delgado. In addition to Barton, newcomers included Kaitlynn Carter and Brandon Thomas Lee.