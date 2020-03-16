Scheana Marie Claims James Kennedy’s Girlfriend Raquel Leviss As A ‘Saint,’ Says Couple Is In A ‘Great Place’

Scheana Marie is proud of Raquel Leviss for putting her foot down.

Scheana Marie was happy to see that Raquel Leviss put her foot down when it came to James Kennedy’s excessive drinking habits during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which was filmed last summer in Los Angeles.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander, Scheana applauded Raquel as a “saint,” noting that after dealing with her boyfriend’s wild behavior for the past four years, Raquel finally reached her breaking point during filming on the currently airing episodes and demanded James quit drinking.

“Raquel is a saint, she’s a very forgiving person and this was the breaking point for her,” Scheana explained. “She had finally had enough.”

After James sent her a slew of verbally abusive text messages after a night out with her friends during an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired weeks ago, Raquel told her DJ boyfriend that if he did not quit drinking complete, for good, she would not be investing any more of her time into their relationship.

According to Scheana, who dealt with her ex-husband Mike Shay’s addiction issues years ago on the show, a lot of people don’t realize that addiction is a disease. In fact, even she didn’t realize the severity of what her former spouse was going through when he was going through it.

Scheana went on to say that when it comes to addiction, the person using is in charge of their own life and needs to want to make a change in order for it to happen, and for it to be something that lasts long-term.

As for James and Raquel’s current relationship, Scheana said that after going through a series of heartbreaking moments during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 last year, James and Raquel are in a “great place.”

“I was so proud of her for standing up for herself and speaking up, and they’re in a great place now,” she adds.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, James appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live after his abusive text messages were shared on the show and confirmed he was nearly nine month sober. He also said that he’s been attending AA meetings in an effort to ensure his sobriety remains intact.

“I know I should be doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel,” he explained.

James went on to reveal that he’s been doing extremely well since making the decision to quit drinking once and for all.