Sailor Brinkley Cook Shows Off Curves In A Shimmering One-Piece

Sailor Brinkley Cook showed off her curves in a shimmering one-piece bodysuit, a throwback to her days when she appeared as a celebrity contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 28.

The image showed the stunning 21-year-old standing in front of a mirror taking a selfie. It was likely taken when she was either performing as a contestant on the ABC competition series or when she performed during the recently canceled Dancing with the Stars Live Tour.

Sailor took over for her mother, legendary model Christie Brinkley, who abruptly exited the series after breaking her wrist during rehearsal. She ended up becoming one of the fastest progressing dancers of the season. Sailor was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy during her tenure on the series.

The model and photographer was stunning in the photo. She wore a dance costume in a golden hue. The garment had a low neckline and a high-cut leg. The sides were also cut off to show off her hips and back.

Draped in many layers of gold fringe, the dance outfit was breathtaking and clung to every curve of the young woman’s body.

In the image, Sailor’s hair is long and loose, braided away from her face in two plaits. The remainder of her blond tresses hung down her back.

Sailor wore pale makeup in the pic and scarlet red lipstick in the pic.

The image was stunning and a sweet reminder of a happy time for the young woman, who was eliminated from the competition during week 6.

She said on Instagram following the end of her Dancing with the Stars tenure, “I loved every sweaty moment in the rehearsal studio pushing myself past so many inhibitions and insecurities, and laughing my way through it all. And then doing something every Monday that I never in a million years thought I could be capable of. It was such a gift, no matter how nervous I was getting up on that stage I’d always look around and think what is my life!? How blessed am I?! This experience changed my whole outlook on life.”

Sailor joined other Dancing with the Stars celebrities from Season 28 on the tour for select dates, where she not only repeated some of her most memorable dances alongside former partner Val but participated in group performances as well.

Other celebrities that joined Sailor on the tour, which was canceled with one month left of performances due to the coronavirus outbreak, were The Office star Kate Flannery, mirrorball winner and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, actor Kel Mitchell, singer Ally Brooke, and country superstar Lauren Alaina.