‘RHOA’: NeNe Leakes And Porsha Williams Patch Up Their Friendship During Greece Trip

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams are back on good terms after more than a year of feuding with each other.

On this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on Sunday, March 15, Leakes and Williams decided to discuss their broken relationship. The two hadn’t spoken to one another after Williams accused Leakes of not being supportive of her during her pregnancy. The entrepreneur gave birth to her first child, Pilar Jhena McKinley, in April of 2019.

According to Yahoo!, the ladies patched up their friendship during the group’s trip to Greece. During the trip, Williams asked Leakes to sit down and air out the problems they had in their friendship. Leakes apologized to Williams for any pain she caused her friend. Williams then became emotional during the sit-down and expressed how their feud had impacted her.

“I’m sorry,” Leakes said to Williams during the trip. “I love you.”

“I love you and I miss you so much,” Williams replied to her friend. “I miss you such much, NeNe. It’s been really hard without you.”

In her confessional, Williams shared why it was important for her to reach out to Leakes. In Season 12, Williams was also working on her relationship with her then-ex fiance, Dennis McKinley. The Atlanta businessman had cheated on Williams while she was pregnant with their daughter.

The affair ended their engagement, though they were able to mend their relationship with the help of couple’s counseling. Williams shared that reflecting on her relationship with McKinley made her consider fixing the other drama she had in her life.

“Going to therapy with Dennis, it makes me think about the longterm value of a relationship,” Williams said on the show. “The reason why I have been so hurt by NeNe is because I valued our friendship. It really got strong throughout the years. Now I don’t give a f**k about what she was going through at the time because what she did was uncalled for. But what I know is that I love the person that is in front of me, and I want to move past it, period.”

Although they had been arguing throughout Season 11, things escalated last year through social media. Williams posted text messages from Leakes on her Instagram page of a heated exchange. In the messages, Leakes said that Williams had a “busted shape” and needed to “try dieting” just six days after she had given birth to PJ. Williams admitted on RHOA that seeing those words shortly after having her baby took a toll on her emotions. Williams then served Leakes with a cease and desist in March of 2019.