WWE News: Bret Hart Opens Up About Regretting Major Career Decisions

Bret Hart will be the next guest on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions show,which is set to air on the WWE Network this coming Monday. The show will see the Hall of Famer open up about his experiences and hold nothing back, as evidenced by one of the clips that’s already been circulating.

In the footage, Hart discussed his regrets over joining WCW after he left WWE in 1997. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Hart revealed that several superstars told him not to move to the rival company, including Austin and Kevin Nash, the latter of whom was employed by WCW at the time.

According to Hart, the company booked him terribly and there was so much talent that he could have worked with, including Booker T and Hulk Hogan. While Hart isn’t a fan of Hogan, he was the biggest star in WCW back then, and Hart believes that booking a match between them as soon as he joined the company would have drawn a lot of money.

The Hall of Famer also said that WCW failed to take advantage of his notoriety at the time. He joined WCW following the infamous “Montreal Screwjob,” which involved Vince McMahon calling the end to his WWE Championship match against Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series without clearing it with Hart first. After the match, Hart attacked McMahon backstage and walked out of the company.

“I went into WCW. I had more heat than I had wrestling you at WrestleMania 13. I’d beat Undertaker at SummerSlam. I knocked Vince out, I didn’t really lose the Shawn. I had so much heat and they just didn’t know what the hell to do with me.”

However, Hart’s WCW run proved to be mediocre. He joined the New World Order, which many fans felt had run its course at the time, and ended up having to retire in 1999 after picking up a career-ending injury in a match with Bill Goldberg.

Hart did win the United States and World Championships in WCW, but his reigns weren’t memorable and arguably happened too late. He was a huge star when he joined the company, but the internal politics within WCW at the time prevented him from climbing to the top of the ladder.

Of course, Hart wasn’t exactly on good terms with WWE at the time either, so working for WCW was his only other viable option when it came to mainstream promotions.