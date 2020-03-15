Hannah Brown Has Supposedly Reunited With Tyler Cameron In Florida

The two were captured on video at an airport in Florida.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown is supposedly spending some more quality time with her ex, Tyler Cameron. The twosome were supposedly spotted together at the Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday. TMZ shared a video of the male model picking a girl up who appears to be his former reality star flame.

Although the female’s face isn’t shown, all hints strongly suggest that it is Hannah Brown who is now in the company of Tyler Cameron. He is shown with his silver vehicle parked up to the loading area as he gets out and starts throwing her luggage into the trunk. They both slide into the car getting ready to drive off. Tyler lives in Jupiter, Florida, which is around 30 miles away from the airport.

Hannah also took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to document that she was getting ready to board a plane to go on a trip. She had a glass of wine in hand and also Girl Scout cookies to munch on while she waited. She didn’t specify where she was headed, but she did have on the same black top that the woman with Tyler was wearing. That seems to suggest that it is indeed the 25-year-old reality star in the TMZ video.

The entertainment site also claims that a few fans had spotted Hannah Brown at the airport as she was grabbing her luggage and spoke to her as well.

It had been previously indicated that the former couple are just friends. That seems likely as they both still seem to care for each other and enjoy each other’s company. Tyler just lost him mom, Andrea Hermann Cameron, of a brain aneurysm on February 29. Hannah Brown already spent some time with him after it happened and now she is seemingly back in Florida to spend even more time together.

The blonde beauty has some extra time on her hands now that the Dancing with the Stars tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Hannah was disappointed, but very understanding on why they needed to postpone. She was excited to be reuniting with her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten. The dancing duo won the mirror ball trophy last season and it was supposed to be an exciting time to be back on the dance floor together.

Now it appears that she is reunited with Tyler Cameron. Both of them have stayed silent about it, but that could always change. Hannah is very active on social media and may slip in a photo or two at a later date.