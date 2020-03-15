Kaley Cuoco Cuddles With Her Dog Norman While Chilling At Her New Home: ‘I Love You My Boy’

On Sunday, Kaley Cuoco headed to Instagram to share a sweet shot of herself with her much loved dog, Norman. Although the actress is currently mom to a number of canine furbabies — including a few other pit bulls — Norman was her first.

He seemed to be enjoying the new house Kaley also shares with her husband, 29-year-old equestrian Karl Cook. The pair have been wed for nearly two years but just moved into their marital home together earlier this weekend, according to Us Weekly.

In fact, the former Big Bang Theory star enjoyed being carried over the threshold and also from room to room of their $12 million “dream house,” stated the source who pointed out that Kaley showed the romantic move via her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Kaley’s most recent social media update was all about her relationship with Norman. In their picture, she pressed her cheek up against the dog’s large forehead as he put his paw on her arm while she held the furry appendage.

Norman didn’t appear to be wearing anything for the endearing image while Kaley rocked a gray sweatshirt and darker gray sweatpants. She sported a messy hairdo with her blond locks piled on top of her head. She also seemed to be posing sans any makeup in a natural look that suited this beauty just fine.

The 8 Simple Rules alum has often spoken about her love for Norman. In 2017, she told Us Weekly she planned to memorialize him in a special way.

“I’m going to put a tattoo of him on me,” she said about her oldest dog.

“That’s how much I love him. He’s everything.”

At the time, Kaley counted a number of show horses as well as a mini-dwarf horse named Shmooshy, a white terrier called Ruby and another pit bull named Shirley as part of her growing family.

That said, Kaley’s most recent Instagram post featuring a picture of the star and sweet Norman earned immediate interest from her 5.8 million followers. Within less than 15 minutes, the social media update earned nearly 76,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“He’s a handsome guy,” said one fan, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

“So much love for you and Norman! He reminds me of my first pitty, Dino,” remarked a second admirer, who added a hashtag stating “adopt don’t shop.”

As her fans know, Kaley Cuoco has been an extreme animal lover and advocate for a very long time. Earlier this week, the Flight Attendant star suggested those people who are quarantined due to coronavirus may want to strongly consider hitting up the local shelter to rescue or foster “a dog or a cat or a bunny,” according to The Inquisitr.