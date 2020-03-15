‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That The Teens Will Face Their Own Personal Struggles

The mob war is in full force and it seems that the teens on General Hospital have all been caught up in it. Cameron, Josslyn, and Trina have recently come face-to-face with the evil that Cyrus Renault has brought upon Port Charles. Now spoilers from Soap Central tease that they will each be facing their own personal struggles ahead.

Cam and Trina were recently kidnapped by Cyrus’ men and almost killed because of it. Unfortunately, Trina’s dad, Marcus Taggert, was shot and killed trying to save her life. Now she is left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. She has already lashed out at Curtis last week on General Hospital. She blamed him for her dad’s death at the memorial service, but she doesn’t appear to really mean it. Trina is trying her best to deal with her grief.

According to the spoilers for the week of March 16, Trina will be filled with remorse and regret. She is likely blaming herself for Taggert’s death since he was trying to get her and Cam out before they got hurt. He sacrificed himself for her and that has her feeling like she is to blame.

Trina blames Curtis for her father's death and doesn't want him anywhere near today's memorial service.

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @SydneyMikayla pic.twitter.com/T79Cg6eK0A — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 10, 2020

Cameron has already been having nightmares about that night. He is on edge since it happened, but has also done his best to comfort Trina through this. General Hospital spoilers say that he will be having a tough time getting on with his life after the incident. One of Cyrus’ men was ready to shoot Cameron. He would have been killed if not for Jason showing up and saving him. He has relived that in his mind and it looks like he won’t be able to get past that anytime soon.

Even though Josslyn wasn’t kidnapped along with Cam and Trina, she was a part of the shootout on the waterfront a few weeks ago. She lives in Sonny’s world, but getting shot at isn’t exactly an everyday occurrence for her.

In the previews for Monday’s General Hospital, Carly and Joss are having a serious chat. Carly tells her daughter that they will have to decide what something looks like moving forward. There are no details on what they are discussing, but it could be that they are once again talking about whether Josslyn should move in with Jax.

Spoilers tease that Josslyn is not in a good place and that sometime during this week, she and Laura will have an encounter. It may be that Laura can be of some comfort to Josslyn and give her some good advice to get her through her struggles.

These three teens have been in plenty of turmoil lately. General Hospital has been hinting that Cameron may soon be caught in a love triangle with his two BFFs, but for now they will need each other to lean on.