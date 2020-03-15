WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Still A Fan Of ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star, Despite Recent Reports Claiming Otherwise

Even though Shayna Baszler is set to face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, recent reports have stated that Vince McMahon isn’t a fan of the former NXT star. Those reports may just have been unsubstantial rumors, though, as Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue has revealed that the boss is high on the former UFC fighter.

While her recent match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night Raw reportedly didn’t impress McMahon, Colohue dismissed the claims that the WWE owner was unhappy with her performance. However, according to Colohue, McMahon was a fan of her performance at last weekend’s pay-per-view, which she won after dominating her opponents.

“There was a report recently that Shayna Baszler had already soured Vince McMahon on her by producing a match that wasn’t met by unanimous applause. To my knowledge, this is not the case. Vince McMahon is still very excited to see what Shayna Baszler can offer on the main roster and I think Elimination Chamber probably proved that point.”

Paul Heyman is also believed to be a big fan of Baszler and his creative input may have influenced WWE’s decisions to give her a push in recent weeks. Of course, if McMahon didn’t approve of Baszler, she probably wouldn’t be receiving a monster heel push by the company at the moment. If she wins the title at WrestleMania, that will indicate her being held in high regard by WWE management.

Baszler is expected to beat Lynch for the championship at WrestleMania as “The Man” is reportedly set to take some time off after the event, presumably to get married to her fiancee, Seth Rollins. Of course, that’s if the show goes ahead at all, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused some uncertainty about the pay-per-view going ahead in Tampa, Florida.

♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

At the time of this writing, Baszler is the only performer in NXT history to hold the black and gold brand’s Women’s Championship on two separate occasions. Her title reigns were also dominant and enduring, and she’ll be hoping to achieve a similar level of success on the main roster.

However, while Baszler was a popular superstar in NXT, she’s still new in the eyes of some members of the WWE Universe. She has it all to prove going into WrestleMania, but if she’s given the chance to show what she’s truly capable of, she will become a household name on the main roster in no time.