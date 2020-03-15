‘Siesta Key’ Fans Freak Out As Cara Geswelli Is All Over Amanda Miller’s Ex, JJ Mizell, On Instagram

Fans of the MTV reality show wonder why Cara is hanging out with Amanda's ex-boyfriend.

Siesta Key fans are freaking out over what could be a new hookup on the MTV reality show. Days after a Season 3 cliffhanger left Alex Kompothecras’ daddy status up in the air, Cara Geswelli, one of his many exes, turned up on Instagram looking cozy with a surprising cast member.

On her Instagram story, Cara is celebrating her birthday on a boat with friends. In several videos, she is seen in the arms of JJ Mizell, the hunky (and rich) ex-boyfriend of fellow cast member Amanda Miller. Cara and JJ were also caught on camera partying with drinks in hand at a bar, where he is seen kissing her on the cheek. Later, he wraps his arms around her as they ride in a car. In a comment to Amanda’s Instagram page, one fan noted that Cara asked if she was “stepping on toes,” then added she doesn’t care.

JJ also shared the videos to his Instagram story, which prompted fans to hit the comments section of the official Siesta Key Instagram page to try to find out what is up. Some fans tagged Chloe Trautman, the source of all the best Siesta Key gossip, to try to get the scoop.

“Chloe, so Cara hangs out with JJ now?!” one fan asked.”Lol.”

“Hey @SiestaKey you see Cara and JJ’s stories…what’s up with that? Are they a thing now?” another wrote.

“I swear everyone on this show has hooked up with each other,” a third fan chimed in.

On Cara’s Instagram page, others accused her of always going for her co-stars’ exes. One fan noted that in addition to the rumored JJ hookup, Cara dated Garrett Miller, the ex-boyfriend of Siesta Key cast member Kelsey Owens.

“Why do you always go after everyone’s exes,” one follower wrote to Cara. “Yol you must like sloppy seconds. First [Garrett] and now [JJ].”

JJ popped up on the most recent season of Siesta Key as he tried to woo Amanda Miller back, but she made it clear she was staying single for the summer.

As for Cara, not only did she end her relationship with Garrett this season, but she moved to New York City and seemingly quit the MTV reality show. When viewers saw her on last week’s Siesta Key season 3 winter finale, Cara told pal Madisson Hausburg that she was back with her ex-boyfriend – the same ex who Chloe alleged Cara was cheating on with Garrett last summer.

The scene ended with Madisson giving Cara a heartfelt note from Garrett in which he wrote that he just wants her to be happy. Cara also expressed jealously that Garrett hooked up with Kelsey during a cast trip to Nashville, but now all bets are off as to who’s hooking up in Siesta Key.