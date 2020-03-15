WWE News: Unhappy ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Takes Dig At Company

The Revival — Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder — appear set to leave WWE in the near future, which has resulted in the company taking them off television and allegedly not paying them. However, both parties have been locked in a war for copyright trademarks as well, and Wilder took a dig at WWE in regards to this on Twitter over the weekend.

Wilder was responding to a tweet from 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss, who was commenting on Friday Night SmackDown being held at the WWE Performance Center. He tweeted, “It’s cool to see SmackDown emanating from the Riddick Moss Performance Center, where I’ve destroyed every athletic record possible and forced them to rename it. Well I made that suggestion before I left, I’m not sure if they went forward with it.”

Wilder then replied, “Probably couldn’t get it copyrighted,” referencing the company’s tendency to file for trademarks at the expense of its talent. Judging by the tweet, it’s clear that Wilder isn’t happy with the company for trying to acquire some of the tag team’s catchphrases and ideas in what looks to be an effort to interfere with their post-WWE plans.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Revival filed for “Say Yeah,” “Top Guys” and “No Flips, Just Fists.” However, WWE responded by filing for the latter catchphrase, albeit with the comma removed, and “The Mechanics,” which was the team’s name in NXT before they adopted their current moniker. The belief is that the company doesn’t want the team using these in a rival company, such as All Elite Wrestling.

Wilder also reportedly filed for another name this week, presumably to go by when he leaves WWE in the coming months. As reported by PWInsider, he is trying to acquire “Cash Wheeler,” suggesting that he’s going to be using some variation of his real name — which is Daniel Wheeler — after his WWE contract expires.

Both members of The Revival were supposedly offered $700,000 per year to remain with the company, but the duo seem to be driven by more than money. It is believed that they want more creative freedom and to compete in a better tag team division, which they feel WWE has been neglecting because company management doesn’t think that type of wrestling makes money.

The duo were notably absent from last weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and it’s doubtful that they’ll be a part of the upcoming WrestleMania weekend unless they agree to new terms with WWE.