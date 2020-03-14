David Dobrik Said His Viral Science Experiment Got Him In Trouble With His Neigbbors

David Dobrik's infamous Elephant Toothpaste experiment made his neighbors pretty mad.

YouTuber David Dobrik opened up about how his infamous Elephant Toothpaste science experiment got him into hot water with his Los Angeles, California neighbors, according to Seventeen.

This experiment, which he and his friends conducted in his backyard, involved a massive dry foam explosion. The experiment got its name because of the aqua color of the foam and of course its huge quantity. While it made for a viral video and awesome photos, it was a pain to clean up after as it dyed the sides of his home and his furniture blue. But the real hassle came from his neighbor who claimed to be harmed by the foam, Dobrik explained to Sean Evans during an episode of Hot Ones.

“I haven’t told this to anybody, but my neighbor below me complained. He said a piece of the foam hit his wife while she was in the hot tub and burned her, which is impossible. The second the foam comes out, it’s like you can touch it, you can play with it, you can rub it all over your skin. But he was trying to get me in trouble and he was like, ‘Yeah, you burned my wife in the hot tub.'”

When Evans joked that the neighbor was likely only trying to make money off of the experience, Dobrik agreed.

“Yeah, he saw his opportunity. But not today,” he said with a laugh.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dobrik broke a world record with this experiment, as it was performed on a large scale than had ever been done before. The experiment involved mixing hydrogen peroxide, soap, and food coloring to create an impressive eruption of foam and bubbles. It could be done in an educational setting to help convey the rapid decomposition of hydrogen peroxide, nevertheless Dobrik did it mostly for its shocking affect.

When these ingredients are combined, the hydrogen peroxide becomes an oxygen gas. However, it cannot escape the thick, soapy water and thus transforms into massive amounts of foam. In mere seconds, the foam coated Dobrik’s entire backyard, some of it even floating away in the form of giant bubbles. The video of the experiment was a massive success, earning him over 14 million YouTube views.

Though from photos it may look nearly impossible to clean the foam up, it actually decomposes and is eco-friendly. Dobrik teamed up with fellow YouTuber Nick Uhas to pull off the experiment.