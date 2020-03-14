Chris Harrison Thinks Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron ‘Would Be Great Together’

While he admitted he thinks the pair are currently just friends, 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison would like to see Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron.

Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison would love to see former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron together again romantically. While he thinks the pair would be great together, Harrison admitted that as far as he knows they are still just friends, despite being recently seen together in Jupiter, Florida, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Brown and Cameron fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette and fans desperately wanted the pair together. However, she ultimately chose another man. After that relationship fell through, there were some rumors of the Cameron and Brown trying things out again. Harrison offered fans that would still like to see them as a couple a glimpse of hope, mentioning that he wouldn’t be surprised if they began seeing one another romantically again.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t shock me. I think they’d be great together. But they’re probably just friends,” Harrison said.

As of now, both Cameron and Brown are notably single. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown recently went to Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter to support Cameron after the recent sudden passing of his mom Andrea due to a brain aneurysm. Andrea passed away at just 55-years-old, leaving Cameron, his father and his two brothers reeling.

Brown appeared alongside Cameron at Miller’s Ale House, a sports pub where a celebration of life was held for Andrea. A patron at the sports bar described how the pair interacted together. Despite the somber reason they were in attendance, the pair seemed to be cheerful as they recalled Andrea’s life.

“There were a lot of people in their group celebrating and everybody looked like they were having a great time. Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else. Everyone, including Tyler, looked as though they were very happy and excited to see her there. Tyler and other guests’ moods were as cheerful as they could be while celebrating Andrea’s life.”

Cameron’s dated several big name stars since his debut into the reality television world. His most notable fling was with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who he was seen leaving the home of just day after spending the night with Brown. When that fling ended he spent time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, model Anastasia Karanikolaou, who goes by Stassie. While it was clear the pair had a good time together, attending parties and sports performances, it was also evident that there was nothing serious going on and they too later went their separate ways.