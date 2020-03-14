Tyler Cameron Shares A Video Of The Heartbreaking Last Moments With His Mother

Tyler Cameron sharerd the raw last moments he shared with his mother in hopes of showing the value of organ donation.

Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron shared a particularly raw and emotional video to his Instagram page, depicting the last final moments he shared with his mother Andrea who passed away from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, February 29. Tyler, shared the video, though it is incredibly emotional, in hopes of showing how powerful the gift of organ donation is.

In the video, Tyler is joined by his two brothers, his father, and close family and friends as he follows doctors and nurses as they push his mother’s hospital bed through the hallways of the hospital. This is called the Honor Walk as they are making their way to the operating room in which Andrea’s organs will be extracted in order to help save the lives of other people in need. The hospital staff lined the hallways, standing in silence to pay their respects.

Tyler’s expression was somber and he held his hands behind his back as he made the slow trek, friends reaching out to comfort him with pats on the back.

In his lengthy caption, Tyler thanked the program Donate Life America who worked closely with his family throughout this difficult process and assisted them in making sure that Andrea’s last wishes were honored through the donation of her organs.

Tyler went on to discuss just how hard the loss of his mother was on his entire family, as she was their rock and center. He described her as a selfless person who gave everything she had to her family, and continues to give to others even now that she has passed away through the gift of her organs. He emphasized that his family has found comfort in knowing that their mother will live on in this selfless way.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andrea passed away suddenly at just 55-years-old. Her death came shortly after Tyler tweeted out about a family emergency, asking for prayers for his mother. He shared the news of her death through a heartbreaking Instagram post on March 2.