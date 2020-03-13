Erika Jayne Heartbroken After ‘Chicago’ Run Is Cut Short Due To Broadway Shutdown

'This is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family but I have no choice,' the actress said of her canceled musical.

Erika Jayne is heartbroken that her run as Roxie Hart has been cut short. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said goodbye to Chicago The Musical more than two weeks early amid the announcement that all Broadway productions will be shut down for at least six weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In a post to Instagram, Erika shared a photo of herself in her full Roxie Hart costume as she said goodbye to the iconic role she was originally to have played until March 29. The Bravo reality star and singer admitted that this was not the way she had planned to go out, and she noted that she feels like her mission as a Broadway star is “incomplete.” Erika added that she will always treasure the time she spent working on the Broadway musical.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends assured Erika that she made her mark on the Great White Way.

“You did it and you killed it!” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. “Mission accomplished! So proud of you! You are a true star my friend!”

“SO proud of you!! What an amazing accomplishment!” added pal Kyle Richards. “So happy we got to see you shine!”

“Your performance was captivating! It was incredible watching you shine on that Broadway stage!” added Dorit Kemsley.

“You should be very proud of your achievement. #BroadwayStar,” wrote RHOBH newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

Other fans assured Erika it’s not goodbye, it’s just “see you later.”

While many Broadway fans will now miss their opportunity to see Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart due to the unexpected shuttering of the long-running show, viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are hoping to see a snippet of her in action.

While it is unclear if any footage of her performances will be used on the Bravo reality show, several of her co-stars did fly to the Big Apple to attend a performance in January. Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Sutton Stracke were all front and center for one of Erika’s first performances as Roxie Hart, but since it wasn’t an official cast trip, Bravo’s cameras weren’t rolling, Page Six notes.

Still, rehearsals for Chicago The Musical were a big part of Erika’s life when the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filming late last year, so it would be a surprise if fans don’t get to see at least a little peek at working on her inaugural Broadway show.