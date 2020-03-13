‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Rhino Be Country Singer Sam Hunt?

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer introduced viewers to six more contestants — Night Angel, Bear, Rhino, Astronaut, T-Rex, and Swan.

One masked celebrity that has a lot of people talking is Rhino, who has a familiar voice.

They appear to be a male vocalist with great vocals that have likely been heard on the radio before. For their debut performance, they sang “Have A Little Faith In Me” By John Hiatt and nailed it. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was touched by Rhino’s first performance and the crowd cheered them on.

For their first clue package, they explained that they have appeared on many magazine covers and was the “toast of the town every week.” They became addicted to being on top of everything before they “crashed and burned.” Rhino pushed people close to them away, has a connection to Nashville, the famed Grand Ole Opry, and potentially rides a motorcycle.

According to Monsters and Critics, when it came down to the judges guessing who it could be, most of them seemed to be on the same page.

They named country singers Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw as well as professional baseball player Tim Tebow.

However, fans of the show have come up with other guesses.

Some believe John Travolta could be Rhino. The living legend who can act, dance, and sing may be underneath the costume. Rhino appears to be very tall and Travolta is 6-foot-2.

Another guess among viewers is country singer Sam Hunt who is 6-foot-3. The “Break Up in a Small Town” hitmaker has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and rides a motorcycle in his music video for his song “Downtown’s Dead,” which links to the clue in the package.

On social media, Sam Hunt seems to be a popular choice.

“I’m going to go with Sam Hunt for the Rhino @MaskedSingerFOX. He’s 6’3. He used to play sports and tried to go professional. He also had some recent troubles,” one user wrote.

“I am convinced the #MaskedSinger Rhino is Sam Hunt,” another shared.

“I think it’s Sam Hunt. Voice is identical, he’s 6’3 and was arrested last year for DUI,” remarked a third fan.

“#RhinoMask I think is Sam Hunt #TheMaskedSinger,” a fourth account tweeted.

At the end of the last episode, the Bear was eliminated and unmasked. The panelists failed to guess their identity correctly and were just as shocked as the audience and Nick Cannon when it was revealed to be former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin.