Kris Jenner Says Her Divorce From Robert Kardashian Sr. Forced Her To ‘Grow Up’

Kris Jenner is opening up about how her life changed after she divorced her first husband, Robert Kardashian, Sr.

The momager sat down with fashion designer Dianne Von Furstenberg on her new podcast, In Charge With DVF. According to Us Weekly, Jenner discussed her early life with Kardashian. The two were married in July 1978 and had four children together – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Jr. Jenner explained that while she and Robert Sr. had a great marriage, she was young at the time. She said the marriage soon became difficult for the two after she was unfaithful to her first husband.

“I got married when I was very, very young,” Jenner said to Furstenberg.

“I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family.”

Jenner said that following the divorce, things became “scary” for her. At the time, she was 32 years old and her children were all extremely young. She was in charge of raising four little children on her own and didn’t know which direction to go. She said, at the time, Robert Jr. was about a year old, and she couldn’t imagine not being able to provide for them as a single mother. Jenner said her faith was something that eventually got her through all of the chaos that came with her life after being divorced.

“I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God and I just started praying that God would strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up.”

Jenner eventually found her niche in managing the careers of her now-famous children. Although they had a rocky marriage towards the end, Jenner and Robert Sr. remained close for the sake of their children. The family came together for Robert once again when the lawyer was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003. Robert passed away from the illness just two months later. Many members of the Kardashian clan, including Khloe and Robert Jr., have discussed how their father’s death has impacted their lives in the past.

Following her first divorce, the Jenner Communications CEO eventually moved on. She began dating and eventually marrying Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce) in the 1990s. The pair divorced in 2013 after two children together – Kylie and Kendall. Jenner is currently in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble.