‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Fan Who Accuses Her Of Being Paid To Have Babies

Kailyn Lowry is not putting up with haters in her Instagram feed.

The Teen Mom 2 star clapped back this week when a hater accused the pregnant reality show star of being “paid” to have babies. Kailyn is expected her fourth later this year and took to Instagram to share an ultrasound photo. The picture drew plenty of love from fans, garnering more than 150,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments, but also attracted some haters who apparently weren’t happy that Kailyn was pregnant again.

“I wish I got paid for having babies! I think the last, twins, could’ve really made us millionaires too!” the fan wrote, adding a laughing emoji and getting a number of likes from others who apparently shared the view.

Lowry decided not to let the comment slide, and clapped back at the fan and the false allegation.

“I don’t get paid to have babies. But ok,” she wrote.

Kailyn has gotten a reputation for getting involved with fans who cross the line. Last year, she took to Twitter to lash out at a fan who tried to pay her a visit in real life at the Delaware home she shares with her three kids back in June.

After the incident, Kailyn took to Twitter to let the fan know that they crossed the line and made sure other fans knew not to try it.

“Don’t show up to my house,” Lowry wrote, via OK! Magazine. “I don’t mean to be rude but it’s almost 9 p.m. [and] biggest fans or not, it scared my kids when they [saw] you walking up our lawn. Lines crossed!!!”

It’s not just fans giving Kailyn trouble lately, however. She has been in an going feud with fellow Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus. After Kailyn shared a photo from a maternity shoot that she did during a vacation in Iceland, Briana responded with a laughing emoji and Kailyn fired back by bringing up an ugly moment from Brianna’s past, an ex who released revealing videos of her and was later charged with a felony count of “video voyeurism.”

Speaking to Teen Mom Talk Now this week, Briana opened up about the bad blood between the two.

“There’s nothing more to say. She’s not important lol,” Briana said.

Kailyn is apparently done putting up with snippy comments from fans on Instagram, at least for the time being. She turned off comments on the ultrasound picture.