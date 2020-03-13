Madison Prewett Goes Shopping With Selena Gomez Following Breakup With ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

The ABC reality star shopped for board games with the pop superstar.

The Bachelor‘s Madison Prewett went shopping with Selena Gomez. Shortly after she announced her breakup from Peter Weber following the live finale of the ABC dating show, the 23-year-old reality star turned up on Selena’s Instagram stories.

In the video from Selena’s story posted by Entertainment Tonight, the pop superstar and her friends are seen stocking up on supplies at Target. As Selena and her pals peruse the shelves of board games, the singer asks The Bachelor contestant, “Madi, what game do you want?”

Madison, clearly surprised she’s on camera, laughs nervously and says, “Honestly, anything. Everything looks great.”

“We’re gonna have a great night in!” Selena tells her followers.

After Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Ashley Isconetti tweeted that Peter’s mom, Barb Weber, sang a joyous song after he and Madi announced their breakup, a fan replied with Selena’s Instagram video to show that Madi is doing just fine without the Webers.

Madi is also currently hanging out with Selena Gomez as she shared her post. pic.twitter.com/W11LsC5fsW — Alyssa (@alyssatweeets) March 13, 2020

In comments on Twitter, Bachelor fans were stunned to see Madison pop up on Selena’s Instagram story.

“Take that Barb!” one fan wrote.

“She ends up with Selena Gomez in the end,” another joked.

“Go Madi, show them what a winner you are!” another added. “Thanks [Selena] for showing our girl some love!”

A few others were more skeptical and wondered if Madison just signed on to the show for fame.

“Ahh Hollywood bound. Looks like it’s all working out for her,” one Bachelor viewer wrote of Madison.

As for how the reality TV personality knows the pop superstar, some speculated that it is through church.

Madison has been very vocal about her Christianity and even inspired Peter to look at his faith more closely. In fact, Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, recently said he saw Peter Weber at the famous Hillsong church, according to Christian Post. Many fans think Peter’s involvement in the celeb-filled place of worship is due to Madison’s influence. Selena has also attended the church in the past.

Selena Gomez is a major Bachelor fan and also shares clips from her viewing parties with her social media followers, so perhaps it’s not a huge surprise that she somehow befriended Madison.

Of course, the reality star/superstar couplings appear to be a new trend. Last season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, found an unlikely new bestie in pop star Demi Lovato, who is also a superfan of the ABC dating franchise. And Hannah’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, capped off his Bachelorette heartbreak by dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.