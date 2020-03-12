Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Not Headed To $200 Million Divorce, Rumor Debunked

Despite reports, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are apparently not headed toward a $200 million divorce, according to Gossip Cop.

The March 16 issue of InTouch Weekly claims that the couple’s relationship hit the skids in recent months as the two became increasingly distant. The report pointed out that Tim missed the couple’s 23rd anniversary as he was touring in Australia and now plans to miss even more time as he starts a solo tour in the summer. Tim also split from the Sony Music Nashville record label — where Faith remains — and has rejoined his former label, Big Machine Records.

But, citing a McGraw representative, Gossip Cop reports that just isn’t so.

“While McGraw has not fully explained why he left his Sony contract, a spokesperson for the country music star denies the claim that the decision has put him and Hill on the brink of divorce.”

In Touch Weekly’s report had detailed some allegedly unresolved wounds from Tim’s hard-partying past, as he opened up about how Faith confronted him about out-of-control drinking and gave him an ultimatum either to stop or lose his family. Tim has now been sober for the past 12 years, but Faith still struggles with hurt feelings, the report added.

“Faith has major trust issues, and it’s understandable,” the source said. “For years, Tim was drinking and partying on the road and would forget about his wife and kids back home. Faith held the family together in his absence, but there were many tough years. It almost broke them many times.”

As Gossip Cop reminded readers, this isn’t the first time divorce rumors have made the rounds, regarding McGraw and Hill. In November 2019, their marriage was said to have exploded.

The most recent rumor comes as Tim has gotten into the best physical shape of his life. After more than a decade of being sober, he has focused on treating his body right and is spending plenty of time in the gym.

As The Inquisitr reported, he showed off a 40-pound weight loss and opened up to Men’s Health about his focus on fitness.

In an interview with the magazine, Tim said that he started hitting the weights in the gym and cut out what he called “truck stop” food from his diet. Tim noted that the weight loss and better fitness have helped him in his singing and performances as well.

As Tim was taking care of himself, he was reportedly allowing his relationship with Faith Hill to wither from neglect. The InTouch Weekly report claimed that the couple could now be headed for a very costly divorce.