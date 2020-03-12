Kelly Clarkson Looks Sensational In Black & White For ‘Here’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson looked sensational in black and white for a cover of Alessia Cara’s “Here” during the latest session of “Kellyoke” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer and songwriter nailed her own version of the tune, but what caught fans’ attention the most was her fashion-forward look during the performance.

Kelly took to the stage alongside her house band, styled in a black and white jacket that was bold, and daring.

The singer commanded the stage wearing this bold print. While this look might be difficult for some to pull off, Kelly rose to the occasion with her fashion choice, allowing the jacket to be her signature piece of clothing and allowing the rest of her fashion and accessories to take a backseat.

The formfitting blazer was worn over a black dress with long sleeves. The dress skimmed the top of Kelly’s knees and was pulled together at the smallest part of her waist with a wide belt.

Kelly finished her fashion off with black tights and high-heeled boots.

In order not to compete with the bold print of the jacket, Kelly wore her hair in a simple fashion. Her tresses were blown out long and straight with a center part for a sophisticated look. Her jewelry was also pared-down, with simple hoop earrings and two rings, one on each hand.

The first American Idol and current coach on The Voice took to the stage to perform her own rendition of Alessia Cara’s “Here” which raced to the top of the pop charts in 2015. The tune was featured on the album “Know-It-All”

It appears Kelly is a big fan of the Brampton, Ontario Canada singer and songwriter’s work. She covered Alessia’s smash song “Scars to Your Beautiful” back in December. She performed a jazzy version of the song with her band and a backup singer.

The song, which was built around a sample of “Ike’s Rap II” by Isaac Hayes is about people who secretly hate parties reported The Fader.

Kelly’s fans loved her take on the pop tune. Many also begged for an album of covers of some of her more popular “Kellyoke” tunes.

“She nails every single performance!!! Any genre! Just blows me away every single time! Has to be one of the best vocalists on the planet. The original Idol!” remarked one Instagram follower.

“That song is the anthem of my life. and my favorite singer just sang the shizz outta that,” said a second fan.

“This is why she’s been my favorite artist for the past 18 years. Seriously can sing anything!!” stated the third fan.