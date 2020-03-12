Marie Osmond, 60, Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Zebra-Print Dress

She posed alongside pal Fran Drescher for a pic on the set of 'The Talk.'

Marie Osmond, 60, flaunted an hourglass figure in a sassy zebra-print dress to welcome longtime pal, actress Fran Drescher, 62, to the CBS daytime series The Talk. The entertainer looked ageless in a new Instagram pic shared with her 240,000 followers.

Marie stood alongside the former The Nanny star looking fabulous and fit.

The print on the former Vegas superstar’s dress, which sported a high neck, long sleeves, and skimmed the backs of her calves, was breathtaking. Its black-and-white design zigzagged across Marie’s neckline, chest, and arms, and the wild print ended at the end of the long, pencil-thin skirt. Tailored to her every curve, the garment clung to the entertainer in all the right places, showing off a figure that only seems to have grown more stunning over time.

Along with the dress’s bold pattern, Marie wore her stunning engagement ring from husband Steven Craig and beige nails.

For her hair and makeup fashion, Marie went with her usual cat’s eye makeup, expertly drawn on by her makeup artist daughter Brianna. A touch of shimmer on her eyelids added just the right amount of sparkle to her face. Light-colored blush, a shimmer of highlighter, and a nude lipstick finished off the look.

Marie’s hair was blown out straight and with bangs. The bottom of her tresses was softly curled onto her shoulders.

As for Fran, she looked stunning in a black jacket decorated with a floral design of pink flowers with green leaves. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black shell. Fran’s coordinating pants were also black, with flowers similar to those seen in the jacket but in a smaller size.

Fran was all smiles as she showed off her long, lush, dark hair that was fashioned away from her face and lightly curled. Her makeup was simple, keeping her friendly eyes and big smile the main focus.

The actress appeared on The Talk to discuss her new family comedy, Indebted, which premiered February 6 on NBC, and plans to take The Nanny to Broadway as a musical production.

Fans loved the pic of the women together, marveling at the strength both women have demonstrated over the years as they survived and thrived in an industry that generally favors younger females in lead roles. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Marie, I love that dress!! I won’t lie and have to tell you I love The Talk and I especially look forward to seeing what you wear!! And your SHOES!!! Been a fan since I was a kid. Happy to see you so happy and wonderful to see you continue to survive and thrive,” noted one follower of the talk series.

“Loved Fran in The Nanny! I love her signature laugh and that she is back on television again. Can’t wait to see her new show,” remarked a second fan.

“You and Fran Dresher haven’t aged at all,” stated a third Instagram user speaking about how wonderful the women look.