‘Bachelor’ Fans Are Slamming Peter Weber’s Mom Barb On Social Media

Fans aren't happy with 'Bachelor' Peter Weber's mother after she humiliated Madison Prewett on live television.

Fans are not happy with Bachelor Peter Weber’s mother Barb Weber after how she treated both Peter and Madison Prewett during the finale episode on Tuesday evening. They are taking to social media in storm to express their disapproval of how Barb conducted herself as well as her controlling nature, according to The Wrap.

Barb made it very clear that she loved Hannah Ann Sluss, on of Peter’s final two women. She wanted her son to propose to her, which he did. However, he ultimately called of the engagement because he was still in love with Madison. He and Madison have since reconnected and began dating again, which Barb was furious about. She held nothing back and slammed Madison to her face on live television, all the while 23-year-old Madison maintained her cool.

Some of the disapproving comments about Barb came on Twitter.

“Raise your hand if you’re glad Barb isn’t going to be your mother-in-law,” one person tweeted, including a photo of Hannah Ann holding her hand up.

Many more poured in on Instagram, Barb’s most recent post receiving literally thousands of lengthy hate comments. The video featured Barb and her friends dancing while singing the song “Stop in the Mame of Love,” by the Supremes.

“I honestly think you’re a big part of why peter has struggled to find love. At this rate you’re going to faint and sabotage all of his relationships,” one person wrote.

“Watching the way you treated Madi, and also your own child. You can’t manipulate someone to love someone, when there heart is with someone else. You made him completely second guess himself. That is wrong on so many different levels. Then I see you are making comments to other contestants on the show just out of spite,” another said of Barb’s cruel behavior.

Even with lots and lots of scrolling, any positive comments for the mother of two were few and far between.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Barb didn’t hold back from criticizing Madison. When she wasn’t speaking out against her, she was rolling her eyes and shaking her head while Madison spoke, earning shocked gasps and some booing from the audience. When host Chris Harrison attempted to give her one last chance to say something kind or positive about Madison, Barb only said she expects that their relationship will fail.

As of Wednesday evening, neither Madison or Peter have spoken out regarding what happened with Barb or how they intend to move forward as a couple.