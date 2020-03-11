Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Snap Of Her 3 Kids With Spurgeon Snuggling Up To Baby Sister Ivy Jane

The Seewald kids are all ready for spring in their new clothes.

Jessa Duggar has captured hearts once again after she shared another adorable photo of her three kids together. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Counting On star posted a snap of Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 9 months, sitting on the steps of their Arkansas home and modeling some brand new clothes that their mom bought recently.

Spurgeon seems totally entranced with his little sister as he is holding onto her so she doesn’t fall off the steps. He is wearing a short sleeve pink collared shirt with a pair of dark blue jeans and a pair of white casual shoes. The eldest Seewald boy has darker hair than his younger siblings, but he has those signature curls like his brother that just adds to the cuteness factor. In the photo, he is looking down intently at Ivy Jane. Jessa has her propped up and leaning against Spurgeon for the sibling snapshot.

The little Duggar granddaughter looks ready for spring in a cute pastel outfit. It features a multi-colored top with ruffles running down the front and mint green leggings with layers of pink ruffles around the ankles. Ivy Jane is barefoot and has a pink bow in her hair to match.

Just recently, Jessa revealed that her daughter is over having headbands on her head. She said that Ivy now has enough hair to be able to sneak some little bows on instead. That appears to be working for now.

Henry Seewald is making his own fun as he’s seen playing with a toy truck while posing for the picture. He is wearing a a short sleeve dress shirt with brown pants and black dress shoes. His blond curly hair seems to be wet down a bit and parted off to the side.

Jessa Duggar mentioned in the caption how her kids are growing up too fast and her followers seem to agree with her. They were blown away on how adorable they are in the snap.

“Jessa and Ben you have beautiful children!” one Duggar fan said.

“Wow, how is Ivy so big already?” another follower wanted to know.

“So sweet how Spurgeon is holding his baby sister,” someone else noted.

The new outfits were courtesy of a favorite consignment event that happens frequently in Northwest Arkansas. Jessa and the other Duggar moms all posted on social media about getting together to shop for clothes for their kids. In the past, they have been known to grab piles of them, and this time may have proven to be just as productive as their previous shopping trips.