WWE Rumors: Former NFL Star Officially Signs Contract, Debut Date Revealed

From the field to the ring, Gronk is heading to "WrestleMania."

When stepping off of the gridiron of the NFL, the squared circle of a WWE ring isn’t a bad place to find your next ground. On Tuesday evening, the sports world was in a complete uproar when it was reported that former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was close to signing a deal with WWE. By Wednesday morning, rumors were swirling that he hadn’t only signed but that his debut date was already known.

Ryan Satin revealed on WWE Backstage that Gronk was in final negotiations to sign a contract with WWE. Not much was known as to what his role would be in the company or if he was coming in to be an actual in-ring superstar, but that does now seem to be the case.

According to a new report from The Wrap, Gronkowski has officially signed with WWE. His name has been put down on the dotted line and he’s actually going to be starting very soon as his debut is scheduled for next week’s Friday Night SmackDown taking place on March 20 in New Orleans.

On top of that, Gronk is scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5, 2020. The current plan is for his appearance at the big pay-per-view to begin the build-up of a feud and future match, but his opponent has not yet been revealed.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

At WrestleMania 33, Gronk hopped the barricade at ringside after being taunted by Jinder Mahal. He got involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which led to him helping his friend Mojo Rawley win the big match on the grandest stage of them all.

Once he retired from the Patriots and the NFL after the 2018 season, Gronkowski went on to become an analyst for FOX Sports. Many have wondered how his deal will affect the multi-year deal he signed with FOX, but it seems as if he’s actually going to do both jobs.

Having Gronkowski make his debut on Friday Night SmackDown also makes a lot of sense as the blue brand runs each week on FOX. The crossover between WWE and the NFL will build an even stronger relationship for the network and Vince McMahon’s wrestling giant.

WWE has not yet officially confirmed nor announced the signing of Rob Gronkowski to a contract. It is expected that they will say something soon, though, as they’ll want to promote his debut on SmackDown and WrestleMania 36 appearance as much as possible. The Patriots are missing one of the best tight ends in NFL history, but he’s now moved on to deliver big hits in the ring.