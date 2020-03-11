Meghan Trainor Wants Kids Within The Next Two Years: ‘My Ovaries Are Crying All The Time’

Meghan Trainor has a very busy lifestyle but that doesn’t mean the “All About that Bass” chart-topper hasn’t mapped out what’s next for her and her husband, Daryl Sabara. Music News reported Trainor’s interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper and noted that the singer wants to start a family very soon.

The “Lips Are Movin'” hitmaker, who is currently a panelist on The Voice in the U.K., admitted that she plans to do more TV work once she’s had children.

“I’ll do more TV, especially when I have babies. I want to do less touring, more go to my show, write songs and then go home with my kids,” she said.

Trainor stated that she isn’t pregnant right now because she’s too busy but wishes she was.

Later this year, she will embark on a tour with Maroon 5 and hopes she’ll be able to write songs on the road. However, after that, the “Nice to Meet Ya” songstress is going to look into having a family of her own.

“After that tour I warned my team, ‘I’m going to a doctor and asking them how does this pregnancy stuff happen? Like real fast cause I want to get pregnant now!’ I want kids within the next two years, for sure.”

“My ovaries are crying all the time. They’re screaming! I cannot wait because all five of them are going to be the best children,” Trainor continued.

She also explained that she wants a farm and all the kids in the world with Sabara. She insists their children will be the cutest as she believes her husband was adorable as a kid.

Trainor also opened up about feeling “physically ill” when she’s not around him. The “No Excuses” entertainer shared that they can be “lame” in certain situations. For example, when Trainor goes to take a shower, she starts to miss her man instantly. She revealed that her days suck without him and that it can be difficult not spending the whole day together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple tied the knot in December 2018 and have continued to show their love for each other publically. Sabara’s birthday also marks their anniversary from then they first dating.

Trainor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which can be watched on YouTube, last September and couldn’t stop gushing over Sabara who was sat in the audience watching her. The blond beauty said that marriage was not hard and that it is nothing but perfect.