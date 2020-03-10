‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Received A Letter of Cease And Desist Amid Denise Richards Affair Rumors

Brandi Glanville's 'RHOBH' co-star took legal action against her.

Brandi Glanville recently appeared on the Everything Iconic podcast, where she addressed the ongoing rumors claiming she hooked up with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards.

While chatting with host Danny Pellegrino, Glanville, who has appeared on the Bravo reality series on and off since Season 2, said that while she would normally be an open book about the events of her life, she is currently unable to discuss the swirling reports about her potential affair with Richards because she was sent a letter of cease and desist.

“I’m gonna just not talk about it until I have to,” she explained, according to a March 10 report from Reality Blurb.

Although Glanville couldn’t chat about what did, or didn’t, happen between herself and Richards, she did reveal that her favorite performance of Richards was in the movie Wild Things, which saw the actress making out with fellow actress Neve Campbell in a swimming pool.

Glanville was then asked where she stands with Richards at the moment and right away, she seemingly gave a nod to the rumors regarding their alleged hookups.

“Let’s just say we’re standing and not laying down anywhere,” Glanville said with a laugh as she confirmed the two of them no longer have a relationship with one another.

After insisting to Pellegrino that she does not lie about anything, Glanville went on to say that that when it came to her experience filming the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there wasn’t any sort of gang-up against Richards, which has been reported.

“I think that people are just anticipating and that’s not what’s gonna happen,” Glanville assured listeners. “I can’t speak for a lot of it, but that’s not the vibe I got in any way shape or form.”

According to Glanville, there’s always one cast member each season who gets called out on their behavior and someone who starts acting fake around the other women. However, because she was only around for part of the season, she doesn’t know how the new episodes will play out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards hasn’t said much about the ongoing rumors regarding her supposed romance with Glanville but, according to Hollywood Life, she responded to a fan who mentioned the idea that she and Aaron Phypers had an open marriage by telling the fan that was “absolutely not” true and confirming she is “100% monogamous to [her] husband.”