‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Announces That She Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The actress shared a sweet Instagram post of herself cradling a baby bump while posing next to someone dressed as Cinderella. She joked that she had planned on making a simple announcement but then felt that she needed princesses.

“[W]e feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!” wrote Luddington in her caption.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Luddington and her husband Matt Alan brought daughter Hayden into the world in the spring of 2017. The two tied the knot then officially tied the knot last summer.

After making her announcement on Instagram, Luddington took to Twitter to answer several questions from her fans. A few eagle-eyed viewers of the long-running medical drama had already noticed she was pregnant due to her baby bump showing in the last few episodes.

Luddington admitted that it had become impossible to hide, and she was happy to be able to confess to everyone finally. She also tweeted about calling her former co-star and “sister from another mister,” Jessica Capshaw, to tell her the happy news. Another tweet stated that she and Matt were already aware of the baby’s gender, but she didn’t let it slip to her followers just yet.

In less than four hours of going live, Luddington’s Instagram post earned over 787,651 likes and more than 9,600 comments. Fans and celebrities were overjoyed and very supportive of the star’s news.

The news comes just after the shocking departure of Luddington’s on-screen husband, Justin Chambers. Their characters, Jo and Alex Karev, have been together for multiple seasons now, but after Chambers decided to leave Grey’s Anatomy a couple of months ago, the show had to find a way to write him off for good.

Last week’s episode revealed that Karev had left Jo for his ex-wife Izzie Stevens, who had secretly given birth to Alex’s twins in their time apart.

Earlier today, The Inquistr reported that Luddington discussed what was next for her character after Alex’s exit. She claimed she was extremely excited about what was coming next for her character and couldn’t wait for audiences to find out what will happen next.

Now, with the news of the actress’s pregnancy, many fans are wondering if her pregnancy will be written into Jo’s storyline, as was the case with fellow Grey’s actress Caterina Scorsone and her character Amelia Shepherd. Jo may find herself pregnant with Alex’s child.