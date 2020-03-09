Meghan Markle Shines In Green Dress As She And Prince Harry Attend Commonwealth Day Service

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended a Commonwealth Day service — her final event as an active senior royal — on Monday, doing so in a stunning, tea length, green Emilia Wickstead dress with a flowing cape detail. According to Marie Claire, the Duchess of Sussex paired her dress with a green fascinator which featured netting in the shape of a bow, a green purse, and beige heels. She gave a wave to the cameras as she and Prince Harry walked into Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry wore a navy suit that was lined in the same bright green color as Meghan’s dress.

According to E! News, neither Prince Harry and Meghan nor Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in the royal procession with the queen, unlike last year. This time, each couple was escorted to their seats separately. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat in the row in front of Prince Harry and Meghan. As the couples took their seats, they exchanged a brief greeting.

The Commonwealth Day service is Meghan’s third appearance in public this week and comes after spending months in Canada following the January announcement that she and Prince Harry were taking a step back from serving as active members of the royal family. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan returned to England last week — without their son, 10-month-old Archie — and the couple have since been busy attending events. Already, Meghan has attended the Endeavor Awards, the Mountbatten Music Festival — where she wore a stunning red dress, and where the couple received a standing ovation — and an event celebrating International Woman’s Day. As Town and Country reports, Prince Harry met with the queen for a lengthy four-hour lunch on March 1.

This marked the couple’s first time seeing Prince William and Duchess Kate since their January announcement, and the first time the couples were photographed together since November 2019 for Remembrance Day. While there have been rumors of tension between the couples, Harry addressed his relationship with his older brother in the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment.”

Harry added that though they have good and bad days, he loves his brother dearly and knows they will always be there for each other. When it comes to the alleged tension between them, he said that “the majority of stuff is created out of nothing.”