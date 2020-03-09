An Old San Francisco 49ers Draft Scouting Report Shows How Badly They Wanted Bo Jackson

It should come as no surprise that back in 1985 the San Francisco 49ers were very high on Bo Jackson. They were certainly not alone in the desire to draft the running back. On Monday morning, an old scouting report from one of the team’s lead scouts shows his report ahead of the 1986 draft and it’s safe to say he wanted the team to take the Auburn product in the first round.

The problem with that is he wasn’t available by the time the 49ers finally had a selection. The scout likely knew when he wrote up the report there was very little chance Bo was going to know San Francisco after the draft but he made it clear what a freak specimen of a football player Jackson was anyway.

The report was posted on Twitter by an account actually tied to Cleveland Browns fans, “Bring Brownie Back.” The scouting report lists all kinds of measurables and grades that Jackson racked up from the 49ers scout, Tony Razzano. Among some that stand out was that he boasted a build that measured 6-1 and 222 pounds but was still able to run a 4.12 forty-yard dash. His body control, explosiveness, and strength were all rated almost, or at the top rating a player can receive.

It’s the scout’s comments alongside his ratings that really make the report stand out. Razzano wrote Jackson had all the characteristics to be one of the best players to ever come out of college. The 49ers representative compared him talent-wise to other great running backs Hershel Walker, O.J. Simpson – important to note this was long before Simpson was accused of multiple murders – and Jim Brown.

It was also apparently clear Jackson wanted to play for a contender. Razzano noted Bo didn’t want to have a career similar to Simpson, who toiled for a mostly bad Buffalo Bills team over the course of his career.

The 49ers scout closed his report by dreaming about a backfield that would have included Bo Jackson, Roger Craig, and Joe Montana. His note for that was simply “awesome.” Razzano also said Jackson got the highest grade he had ever given in 22 years of scouting after having seen thousands of players.

A pairing of Bo Jackson and the San Francisco 49ers was not to be. San Fran didn’t have a pick until the second round while Jackson was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. True to his comments about wanting to play for a contender, he refused to sign with the Bucs and played baseball instead. He eventually played nine seasons for the Kansas City Royals, Chicago Whitesox and California Angels.

In 1987 he signed with the Oakland Raiders and played four years in the NFL. His career was cut short in his only playoff game in 1990 against the Cincinnati Bengals. During one run, Jackson was tackled awkwardly and he suffered a hip injury. That injury became degenerative and he never played in the regular season again.