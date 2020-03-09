WWE News: Superstar Shocks The Universe With Historic Stunt At ‘Elimination Chamber’

Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view opened with a tag team match for the SmackDown Tag Championships inside the titular structure. John Morrison and The Miz overcame impressive odds by successfully defending the titles against Lucha House Party, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, New Day, The Usos and Heavy Machinery, but Otis delivered the match’s most memorable moment.

As noted by Sportskeeda, the superstar ran towards Ziggler with the intention of sending through a glass pod. However, the maneuver didn’t go according to plan, as “The Show-Off” evaded the rampaging Heavy Machinery member at the last second, causing him to crash through the chamber barrier.

The history of the Elimination Chamber match is littered with death-defying and dangerous spots. However, this is the first time in the match’s history where a superstar has crashed through the steel structure. It was an impressive moment that will undoubtedly be played in highlight packages for years to come.

Otis’ unfortunate incident led to his partner Tucker having to fend for himself, but he was no match for Roode and Ziggler, who subsequently eliminated the participant from the match and ended Heavy Machinery’s opportunity to enter WrestleMania 36 as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, much to the disapproval of the WWE Universe.

Of course, the result will progress the burgeoning feud between both teams, which stemmed from Otis being turned down by Mandy Rose after Ziggler sabotaged his Valentine’s Day plans with the blonde bombshell. The blossoming romance between Otis has Rose has captured the hearts of the WWE Universe in recent months, and Ziggler’s interference has potentially ruined the storyline having a happy ending.

The rivalry is bound to heat up on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and Otis will be even more popular among the fans following the dangerous stunt he performed in tonight’s match. However, it remains to be seen if Rose will forgive him for leaving her hanging on their planned date.

While most of the attention will be on Otis’ shocking moment during tonight’s match, he wasn’t the only superstar who had a standout performance. His partner performed a Swanton Bomb from the top of a pod, while Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik participated in their fair share of high flying spots as well.

The teams also entertained the fans in attendance, as “this is awesome” chants broke out several times during the match. However, the absence of The Revival was noticeable, as the team is reportedly set to leave the company.