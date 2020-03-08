AEW News: Superstar Reveals How A Panda Head Helped His Career

Sammy Guevara is one of the hottest prospects in All Elite Wrestling at the moment. The young heel has been taken under Chris Jericho‘s wing as a member of his Inner Circle faction, and he has been involved in several main event matches on Dynamite. However, when he entered the company at last year’s Double or Nothing show he was unknown, but he made sure that people would remember who he was afterwards by wearing an extravagant panda head during his entrance.

While speaking to Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio, by the way of WrestlingNews.co, the rising star discussed his motivations behind the mask. According to Guevara, he wanted to stand out from the rest of the pack at the pay-per-view because he knew he the card was going to be stacked with impressive wrestlers and matches.

“I knew that everybody was gonna have good matches on that night. I was like alright let me go and get this $2,000 panda head. That’s how much it costs Mark. And so I got that because I was like, I want people by the end of the night…they’ll be talking about Dustin’s match, they will be talking about Kenny’s match. But I want them to be like, hey that panda guy, he had a great match.”

During the interview, the AEW star also discussed how he owes some of his success to a WWE Hall of Famer whom he learned a lot of his current wrestling knowledge from. Guevara was trained by Booker T for almost a year, and while that’s a relatively short time, he said that the WWE legend deserves most of the credit for helping him become a professional wrestler.

When asked about his long-term career ambitions, “The Spanish God” said that he wants to be the most famous wrestler in the history of Texas, which is his home state. He stated that a lot of popular wrestling stars have come from the Lone Star state in the past, but he intends on becoming the most well known of them all.

Guevara will also be in action on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, he’s set to team with Jericho to take on Adam Page and a mystery partner. The unknown wrestler is also believed to be a former WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar who the promotion recently signed to a full-time contract, and declared his interest in competing in the match.