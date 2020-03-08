Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Spark Relationship Rumors With Cuba Outing

The pair has been spotted out together during a recent trip to Havana, Cuba.

Now that his new movie The Way Back is in theaters, it seems Ben Affleck is taking a vacation. The actor has been spotted in Havana, Cuba with Deep Water co-star Ana De Armas. InTouch Weekly reports that, although they’re traveling together, a source close to them says that they’re “just friends.” The source continued by saying that the two are “very close.”

Affleck and De Armas are in Cuba following the end of shooting on Deep Water, which filmed in New Orleans and wrapped almost a month ago. Because the two are still seeing each other after so much time has passed, there are some who think their relationship might be romantic.

Earlier this week, news.com.au reported that Affleck was visiting De Armas’s hometown and that they had been seen shopping together at a retail store called Clandestina. As they toured Cuba, they’ve also been spotted at the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory, according to InTouch, and taking photographs with fans at a Havana restaurant called La Corte del Principe.

The actors reportedly met ahead of filming Deep Water. Affleck and De Armas play a couple in the film that has fallen out of love with one another. Deep Water is a psychological thriller in which the two play a series of deadly mind games with each other until those around them begin dying. The film is set to be released in November of this year and will be directed by Adrian Lyne.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close. Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he,” a source told InTouch.

Affleck’s outing with De Armas comes as he wraps a vulnerable press tour in which he’s been honest about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In an interview with The New York Times, Affleck said that his divorce from Garner was “the biggest regret” of his life. He also discussed his battle with alcoholism, and the way it had impacted his marriage. Now, the actor said he is trying to create a more productive co-parenting relationship with Garner than the one they had during their marriage.