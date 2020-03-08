WWE Rumors: Possible Change Made To ‘WrestleMania 36’ Title Match

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Kabuki Warriors — Kairi Sane and Asuka — are expected to defend their Women’s Tag Team Championships against Beth Phoenix and Natalya at WrestleMania 36. However, that match could now become a multi-team match, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross appear to want in on the action as well.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Bliss took to social media over the weekend to challenge Asuka and Sane for their titles. The outlet proposes that the match will happen at the upcoming pay-per-view, though Bliss didn’t name a time or place.

“Me looking for the women’s tag team titles representation like… our women’s tag division has some of the most talented women on the roster… where u at Kabuki warriors….?”

Bliss also told Asuka to forget about using her “green mist,” which she often spits over her opponents in order to cheat her way to victories. According to Bliss, her “hair extensions are way too expensive to be stained” by the food coloring, but urged her potential opponent to be a fighting champion.

While it remains to be seen if WWE will add Bliss and Cross to the WrestleMania match, it’s also possible given the company’s track record for booking multi-person matches at the event. The company tends to try and get every superstar on the main roster some screen-time at the event, and a match with several teams is an ideal way to make use of the women’s division.

Of course, Bliss and Cross could also end up challenging for the titles on an upcoming episode of a weekly show. While she and Cross compete on a different brand from Asuka and Sane, the Women’s Tag Championships have more flexibility than other titles. Given that Bliss and Cross are also former champions in their own right, it wouldn’t be surprising if WWE booked a title precursor match to build momentum for the pay-per-view.

Since losing their championships, Cross and Bliss have remained aligned with each other on Friday Night SmackDown. However, their role in storylines has mostly been reduced to talking segments on “A Moment of Bliss.” With WrestleMania season now fully underway, giving them a title opportunity is an ideal way to get the talented performers involved in a wrestling-focused angle again.

Most of the WrestleMania has still to be confirmed at the time of this writing, but Bliss and Cross are bound to be involved in something noteworthy at the show.