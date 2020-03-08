Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Posts Throwback Photo In Honor Of International Women’s Day

On Sunday, March 8, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram to leave an inspirational post in honor of International Women’s Day. The Australian native often leaves motivational videos and photos on the photo-sharing site to encourage her fans to pursue their fitness goals while providing an inclusive environment to do so.
In the photo, Kayla is photographed from behind as she gives a training session in an enormous exercise room. Surrounded by dozens of women following along to the exercise and bright, multi-colored lights, the fitness guru appears to be passing on her infectious energy to her class.
For the fitness session, Kayla wears a black sports bra featuring a criss-crossing design on her upper back and leaving a swatch of bronzed mid-section exposed. She pairs the top with light yellow gym shorts that extend down to her upper thigh and put her sculpted legs on display.
Kayla completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a black watch while a microphone apparatus can be seen extending from behind her ears down to her hip. She wears her long, brown hair up in her signature ponytail to keep it out of her face while she works out. As Kayla instructs her class, she points off towards a group to the left of the frame.
View this post on Instagram
Happy International Women’s Day! ???????? My first job as a personal trainer was in a women’s only training centre. Where I was working there were a lot of older women using the gym, and I felt like they weren’t really empowered at all. I think they were at a point in their lives where they were thinking “this is probably it for me” in terms of their training and progress – the classes that were being provided to them by other trainers weren’t really challenging them, empowering them or motivating them to improve their lives. They were sort of "going through the motions". I came into the centre with a younger, confident mindset and I really wanted empower these women to feel as confident as I did, and I wanted to show them that age was just a number… My aim was for them to make small changes and increase their strength by using weights and by doing different types of training and movement. A lot of the women were in their 50s and 60s and by the end of my time there I had them all doing burpees! There was even an amazing 70-year-old Italian Nonna who I trained – she came in with her granddaughter one day and wanted to work out. She was in a long skirt with little black shoes, and said “I try it”. I was like, “Okay – you can do it!” but I wasn’t sure she’d come back. She did. She still wore the same outfit, but she turned up and she trained. Honestly, it was an incredible lesson that she taught me and it has always stuck with me – women can do ANYTHING they put their minds to! ???????? #IWD #IWD2020
In the caption of the post, Kayla reminisces about her first job as a personal trainer, which took place in a women’s only training center. She writes that the gym was full of older women who she didn’t feel were being empowered while the trainers teaching the classes weren’t providing much of a challenge. Kayla was inspired to change these women’s mindset with a younger, fresh perspective that she would use to empower them and help them gain confidence in themselves.
Kayla continues to write that her goal for the women was to help them make small changes and increase their strength with small weights and different types of movements. She adds that there was one 70-year-old Italian woman who she didn’t expect to come back for a class and was surprised when she did. This experience taught Kayla that women can do anything they put their minds to.
The fitness trainer’s 12.2 million followers expressed their love for her in the comments section, writing that Kayla is a huge motivation and inspiration for them.
“Age is indeed just a number, thanks for being such an inclusive champion of women,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Legend in your field brilliant women helping other women,” another fan commented.