WWE News: Current Champion Reveals The Two ‘WrestleMania’ Goals He Has For His Career

One of his goals could end up being met next month in Tampa.

Every superstar that steps foot in a WWE ring ends up having goals in their career that they are looking to accomplish. With some hard work and a bit of luck, they may end up being able to reach all of their goals and even surpass them. Braun Strowman is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and he’s preparing for whatever obstacles are in his way, but he already has his sights set on two major WrestleMania happenings.

On Sunday, Strowman will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro in a 3-on-1- Handicap Match at Elimination Chamber. He’s hoping that his brute strength will allow him to hold onto his championship so he can possibly defend it at WrestleMania 36 next month in Tampa.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Strowman discussed a number of big things coming up for him. Of course, there is WrestleMania 36 and if the fortunes smile down upon him, one of his life-long goals may end up being met.

Despite the fact that he’s appeared a few times at the biggest wrestling event of the year, Strowman has never actually had a singles match at WrestleMania. With any luck, he may be defending one of the top titles in WWE at this year’s PPV.

“Having a singles match on the main card, that’s been a personal goal of mine since I started with WWE.”

At WrestleMania 34, he did team with a young fan named Nicholas to win the Raw Tag Team Championship over Cesaro and Sheamus.

At WrestleMania 32, Strowman was involved in a segment with The Rock and John Cena, but he didn’t have a match. The next year, Strowman entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which he also entered at WrestleMania 35 and he ended up winning his second time around.

Along with having a singles match at the “Show of Shows,” Strowman has another goal which is a bit loftier.

“One day, I can see myself main-eventing WrestleMania. I feel like I have the star power and the fan base behind me that wants to see it, but I just need to find the right opponent.”

In 2020, only a small handful of matches have been announced and confirmed for WrestleMania 36, but more will come about after Elimination Chamber on Sunday. There is a distinct possibility that Braun Strowman may end up having his singles match goal met this year, but the main event slots are already taken by a few other superstars. That dream will have to wait.