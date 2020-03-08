Selena Gomez Tells Kelly Clarkson That Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was ‘The Worst,’ And His Twin Cole Reacts

Cole couldn't resist taking a dig at his brother after Selena revealed that she wanted to kiss him, not Dylan.

Selena Gomez was the envy of many tweens when she locked lips with Dylan Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. However, she wasn’t thrilled about their scripted smooch. On Friday, Selena appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new album Rare, and she spilled the tea about her terrible experience kissing Dylan.

Selena brought the kiss up while talking about a recent trip back to her childhood home, where she had written all over her closet walls. She revealed that some of her scribbles were professions of love for Cole Sprouse. Kelly confessed that she was clueless about who Cole is, but she had heard of his popular Disney Channel series, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

“I was obsessed with that show, and I thought that we were going to be together one day,” Selena said.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star got the opportunity to meet her crush in person when she guest-starred on The Suite Life, and her role even called for her to kiss one of the Sprouse twins. Her character, Gwen, was tangled up in a love triangle with both boys. However, she ultimately ended up falling for Dylan’s character, Zack, after kissing him during their school’s production of the Shakespearean play A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Then I guest-starred on the show, but I kissed his brother, and I didn’t get to kiss Cole,” Selena said.

This brief smooch was actually Selena’s first kiss, and Kelly expressed her shock that it was with “a stranger.”

“It was one of the worst days of my life!” Selena said.

Twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kelly also spoke briefly about her own “horrible” first kiss, which was so bad that she ended up spitting in the guy’s bathroom afterwards.

“It was like he was searching for something with his tongue,” she recalled.

Teen Vogue shared a post about Selena’s kissing revelation on its Instagram page, where Selena’s childhood crush decided to take a dig at his brother.

“I can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me,” Cole bragged in the comments section.

Selena spilled more details about her awkward kiss with Dylan during an interview with Twist Magazine. As reported by People, she revealed that she closed her eyes too early, which messed with her aim and made her miss “half of his lips.” However, she praised Dylan for being “an awesome guy.”

Selena isn’t the only actress who had an uncomfortable kissing experience on the set of The Suite Life. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley Tisdale said that she was stunned when Zac Efron tried kissing her “with his tongue” when he guest-starred on the show.