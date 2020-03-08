Duggar Family Member Explains Why Few Of Josh’s Adult Siblings Appeared In His Bowling Alley Birthday Photo

The Duggars were happy that they got a discount for the outing.

When Josh Duggar celebrated his 32nd birthday at a bowling alley, he was joined by numerous family members. However, few of the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s adult siblings were pictured in photos from the celebration. The Sun pointed out that none of the Duggar sisters that Josh molested as a teenager appeared to be at the party. However, according to a family member’s social media comment, their absence wasn’t due to any ill feelings towards Josh.

On Friday, a photo from Josh’s bowling alley birthday bash was shared on the Duggar family’s official Instagram page. The group in attendance included Josh’s wife, Anna, and five of the couple’s four children, Mackynzie, 10, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 2. Josh’s father, Jim Bob, was also pictured, along with 7 of Josh’s 18 siblings. They included Jedidiah, 21, Johannah, 14, Jordyn, 11, Jana, 30, Jeremiah, 21, Justin, 17, and Josie, 10. None of Josh’s married siblings who appear on the family’s TLC series Counting On were pictured.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, one fan asked where the rest of the family was. An unidentified member of the Duggar family revealed that there was a simple explanation for Josh’s missing relatives.

“Not everyone could make it that night, and not everyone got in the photo!” read the response to the fan’s question.

Still, one commenter suggested that Josh’s other adult sisters and brothers found excuses to skip the event.

“Yikes. I guess all of the other adult siblings were conveniently busy for this particular celebration. Smart,” the Instagrammer wrote.

The adult siblings missing from the photo were John-David, 30, Jill, 28, Jessa, 27, Jinger, 26, Joseph, 25, Josiah, 23, Joy-Anna, 22, Jason, 19, and James, 18. A few of Josh’s underage siblings also weren’t pictured.

Duggar fans know that the family loves a good discount, and whoever uploaded the photo to Instagram made sure to note that the large group only paid half price for Josh’s birthday celebration at the bowling alley.

“Any date night or family night at a bargain makes it that much more fun!” wrote one fan in response to the photo’s caption.

Many of the responses to the snapshot were remarks about how much fun Josh and family seemed to be having. However, one fan suggested that the way Mackynzie was holding her bowling ball up in the air over her brother Marcus’ head wasn’t exactly safe.

“That bowling ball over his head is making me nervous,” the commenter wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jim Bob and Michelle also threw a birthday party for Josh at their massive home in Tontitown, Arkansas. None of his adult siblings were pictured in photos snapped during that event.