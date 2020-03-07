WWE News: Former Champion Named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s ‘Wrestler Of The Decade’

It's really hard for anyone to doubt this being the right choice for PWI's "Wrestler of the Decade."

There have been a number of WWE superstars who have won prestigious awards, but this may be one of the most deserving ever. Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently presented their “Wrestler of the Decade” award and it ended up going to a former WWE Champion who has wrestled in numerous promotions around the world. With a lot of time still remaining in his career, AJ Styles may have already captured one of the greatest honors ever.

Styles has truly become a global phenomenon in professional wrestling and any promotion would welcome him with open arms. He is currently locked into a long-term deal with WWE which he’s already said is where he is more than happy to work.

He has held titles in Ring of Honor, WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Impact Wrestling, and a host of other companies. Styles has even won an award from PWI in the past as his SummerSlam bout against John Cena won the “Match of the Year” award back in 2016.

When looking throughout the history of performers, it is hard to find a lot of wrestlers/superstars who come close to Styles’ accomplishments. On top of that, it isn’t just the wrestling experts who know what he’s worth as Pro Wrestling Illustrated held a poll for the “Wrestler of the Decade,” and Styles won the fan vote by a large margin.

Were @OfficialPWI readers correct in voting @AJStylesOrg Wrestler of the Decade? @AlCastlePWI, @BrianRSolomon, & @HarryBurkett1 have a lively discussion about this on our new podcast, which can be streamed from our website, https://t.co/Ip3ocrA39F. Who would be your choice? — PWI (@OfficialPWI) March 5, 2020

John Cena and Brock Lesnar were the other two WWE names on the list, but they didn’t even come close to winning. Kazuchika Okada came in second, but the NJPW legend was still way behind in being chosen as the best of the 2010’s.

Since signing with WWE four years ago, Styles has captured the WWE Championship on two occasions and the United States Title three times. He is currently involved in a feud with Aleister Black who he will face in a No Disqualification Match this Sunday at Elimination Chamber.

Rumors on social media have Styles going onto WrestleMania 36 next month to face The Undertaker, but that has not yet been confirmed. Taker did pin Styles last week in a Gauntlet Match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

This week on the PWI Podcast, @AJStylesOrg joins @AlCastlePWI to discuss his Wrestler of the Decade Award. Check out the full interview here: https://t.co/WWn2Dv82JJ pic.twitter.com/XTbdfS617l — PWI (@OfficialPWI) March 6, 2020

AJ Styles is only 42-years-old, but he has been wrestling for more than two decades and he has a list of title wins that hardly anyone can match. He’s given this profession his all and Styles always makes sure to give the best of him to the viewing audience. Pro Wrestling Illustrated awarding him the “Wrestler of the Decade” plaque is a very fitting and deserving move that may end up happening again before his career is over.