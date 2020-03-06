Kyle Richards Cradles Teddi Mellencamp’s Newborn Daughter As They Take Morning Hike

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star did the heavy lifting as she hiked with her co-star.

Kyle Richards did some heavy lifting for Teddi Mellencamp. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran carried Teddi’s newborn baby girl, Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, as they went for an early morning hike in California.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, a smiling Kyle is wearing a black and white sweatsuit and chic sunglasses as she holds baby Dove close to her in a baby carrier. A second pic shows Kyle and Teddi struggling to slip a pacifier into baby Dove’s mouth, and a third pic shows the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties posing proudly for the camera. In that shot, part of the newborn’s sweet face can be seen as she sucks on her pacifier for comfort.

Kyle captioned the photo by describing baby Dove as am “angel” as they went out on a “perfect” hike with friends. The former child star also thanked Teddi for “trusting” her to hold the baby, who was born on February 25.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including fellow Real Housewives veterans Lisa Rinna, Kim Richards, Eileen Davidson, and Gretchen Rossi reacted with sweet comments and heart emoji. Several fans even suggested that Kyle should have another baby.

“Awwwww so precious!!” one fan wrote. “Have another one [Kyle Richards]!”

“Kyle needs a new baby. Who agrees?” a second fan wrote of the 50-year-old Bravo star.

“Kyle you always gravitate yourself to babies and I love it” another added.

“Aww so cute! [Kyle Richards] I bet u can’t wait to have a little grandchild! ” a fourth fan chimed in.

While some fans expressed concern that it could be too soon for the postpartum mom to go hiking, Teddi shared similar photos to Instagram as she thanked her co-star for helping her with the baby during the hike less than two weeks after she gave birth.

“How many Housewives does it take to put in a pacifier?” Teddi joked. “Thanks [Kyle Richards] for doing all of the heavy lifting. #dovelove.”

Fans know that Kyle was one of the first visitors after Teddi gave birth to Dove last week, and now it appears the mom of four is being a supportive friend in the days following her pal’s delivery.

Dove is the first Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newborn, and she’s the third child for Teddi and her husband, Edwin Arroyave. The couple also share daughter Slate, 7, son Cruz, 5, and Teddi is also a stepmom to Edwin’s 11-year-old daughter Isabella.