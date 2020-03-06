Meghan Markle Reportedly A ‘Bag Of Nerves’ During First Appearance Back In The U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently conducting their final round of royal duties before stepping back from the family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be royal much longer, but the couple is making one last round of appearances in the U.K. before stepping back from their roles as senior royals. When Markle stepped out with Harry to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, one source told In Touch she was much more nervous than she appeared to be.

“We all know that Meghan’s a good actress. The truth is she was a bag of nerves before and during her appearance, but was determined to put on a brave face and came across super confident in front of the cameras. Her performance was Oscar-worthy,” the source said.

The awards ceremony took place on March 5, and Meghan stepped out in a turquoise Victoria Beckham dress. She was accessorized with a clutch and a slick-backed, low ponytail. Harry accompanied his wife in a navy blue suit. He was also carrying the umbrella covering them both because of the heavy rain falling outside.

The couple’s return to the U.K. has come with plenty of attention and media scrutiny. When the couple arrived at Mansion House, where the awards were being hosted, most of the crowd greeted them with cheers. One person, though, gave the couple a loud boo as they entered the building, according to a tweet from Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English.

There were mostly cheers on the couple’s arrival but one loud boo pic.twitter.com/4fOGUM9NFa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 5, 2020

The ceremony is meant to celebrate servicemen and women who have been injured or wounded in the last year. Meghan and Harry also attended the awards in 2018, when they were still engaged, and in 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with their son Archie.

Meghan and Harry’s official transition away from the royal family is set to begin on March 31. Their last visit to the U.K. ahead of that date is jam-packed with events like the Endeavour Awards. The couple is also planning to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, where Harry and Meghan will be joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In Touch has also reported that, during their time in the U.K., Harry and William will meet with one another to deal with the tension in their relationship.

“He knows it’s a now or never situation and doesn’t want to lose his brother for good. It will take time for them to rebuild their relationship but at least they’re on the right path,” a source said of William.

According to the source, Harry and William are unlikely to ever be close again the way they were when they were younger.