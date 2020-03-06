Russell Brand Discusses ‘Heartbreak’ In The Aftermath Of Katy Perry’s Pregnancy Announcement

The comedian took to Instagram to recall the heartbreak he'd experienced over the course of his life.

It’s been a pretty big week for Russell Brand‘s ex. Now that Katy Perry has released a new music video and announced her pregnancy, her ex-husband Russell Brand has taken to Instagram to talk about his history of heartbreak in a video titled “How I Got Over Heartbreak.”

In the video, Brand discusses his past heartbreaks, but he doesn’t make it totally clear what inspired him to post it.

“I’ve experienced heartbreak most of my life. Now I’m in my 40s so I can look back at heartbreak when I was 15, heartbreak when I was 12, heartbreak when I was 11, heartbreak in my 20s and 30s. You know sort of right into like until when I got married. Just getting my heart broken again and again,” Brand says in the clip.

The comedian also says that his restlessness may have contributed to his drug addictions and alcoholism. Although he didn’t specify who he was referring to, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor also discussed what it was like to fall in love on the road.

Brand said that while he developed an earned reputation for being promiscuous, he also really fell in love with people. He also condemned cheating, saying that if his partner cheated on him it would feel like a “kind of death.”

Although his conversation about heartbreak was wide-ranging, the topic of his relationship with Katy Perry never came up. Brand and Perry were married from 2010 to 2012, and Perry is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

Instead of getting down to his specific experiences, Brand continued to speak about heartbreak generally, saying that he saw it as a projection of spiritual feelings onto an object, or in this case another person.

“The real heartbreaking thing is that you’ll probably continue to experience heartbreak unless you alter your patterns and habits and examine the reason why you continually, or just in this instance, are experiencing it,” the comedian said.

Although Brand never referenced her, the video was released during a big week for Perry. In her video for “Never Worn White,” the singer revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. Brand has yet to weigh in on the news, but Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr already has. Although Kerr hasn’t made any public statements, Perez Hilton reports that Kerr weighed in on an Instagram post from Perry featuring the maternal visuals from the video, and offered a like in support of the clip.