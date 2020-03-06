Lakers News: Anthony Davis Exceeds Expectations Of Jeanie Buss, LeBron James, And Coach Frank Vogel

In order to acquire All-Star center Anthony Davis last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to give up plenty of valuable trade assets, sending a combination of young players and future draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans. As of now, Davis continues to prove that the Lakers made the right decision to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA offseason. In the Lakers’ 120-107 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, Davis established another monster performance, finishing with 37 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and four steals while shooting 68.4 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from beyond the arc.

In a recent interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, LeBron James, and Coach Frank Vogel couldn’t help themselves but express their admiration for Davis. When they sent a trade package including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three future first-round picks to the Pelicans, Buss said that the Lakers knew what type of player that they would be getting in Davis. However, Buss admitted that with his performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, Davis has already exceeded her expectations.

“In order to get a great talent like Anthony Davis, you have to give up something great,” Buss said. “But to have Anthony Davis as a Laker really is just… he’s even more impressive than I ever thought he would be. And so, it’s exciting what we have.”

James shared the same sentiment as Buss and added that Davis has been showing every reason why he badly wanted him on the Lakers’ roster since last year.

“It’s everything I expected and more,” James said. “Obviously, that’s why I wanted him here. When you get a generational talent like that and you got an opportunity to get him, you just try to do whatever you can to get him.”

Unlike the initial expectations, it didn’t take long before Davis and James starting showing good chemistry. Though it is the first time that he’s playing with a player of James’ caliber, Davis doesn’t seem to have a hard time adjusting with his game and becoming productive even without the ball in his hands. This is one of the major reasons why the Lakers currently hold the No. 1 seed in the deep Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Coach Frank Vogel believes that the Davis that is wearing the Purple and Gold is different and much better than the Davis that played for the Pelicans. Vogel said that people will see more of the changes and improvements in Davis’ game when the real battle begins in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.