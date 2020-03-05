‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Finale Title Hints At Return Of Character Who Could Be Kevin’s Pregnant Fiancée

The Season 4 finale title teases the second part to the Season 4 premiere.

This Is Us fans will soon find out the identity of Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) pregnant mystery fiancée, but producers of the NBC drama may have already dropped a clue.

The title for the This Is Us Season 4 finale has been revealed by TV Line. The title, “Strangers: Part Two,” appears to bookend the title of the Season 4 premiere episode, “Strangers,” from last fall.

Fans may recall that in the “Strangers” episode, the Cassidy Sharp character played by Jennifer Morrison was introduced. Cassidy’s backstory showed her as a U.S. Marine struggling with PTSD, alcoholism, and a rocky marriage. She crossed paths with the Pearsons after Nicky (Griffin Dunne) crashed her AA meeting by throwing a chair through a window. Cassidy eventually grew close to Nicky and Kevin, who came to bail out his troubled uncle. The last time viewers saw Cassidy was after she and Kevin had a regret-filled one nightstand. Cassidy later went back to her husband.

TVLine teased that based on the Season 4 finale title, perhaps “MIA Cassidy will put in another appearance to bring some closure to her arc (and answer the baby momma mystery once and for all).”

Of course, not all fans are there for that. On Twitter, fans noted the connection, with one viewer writing, “The season finale of This Is Us is called Strangers Part 2. I hope this doesn’t mean Cassidy is the one.”

While the identity of the mother of Kevin’s baby is still up in the air – Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Madison (Caitlin Thompson), or even someone viewers have not yet met are all also contenders — Justin Hartley recently told Us Weekly fans will soon find out who the mystery momma is.

“We’re almost there. We’re a couple of weeks away,” Hartley said of Kevin’s fiancee’s identity. “You’ll find out!”

While the storyline with Cassidy seemed to be wrapped up, it is possible she could resurface to tell Kevin she is pregnant. In November, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline it’s possible viewers haven’t seen the last of the military veteran.

While Fogelman revealed couldn’t say much about Cassidy without giving too much away, he added, “I think it’s fair to say she’s played a gigantic part in Kevin’s story….Whether it’s the end of her journey on this show has yet to be determined, but no one really ever goes away forever on our show.”

As for the possibility of Cassidy being Kevin’s future fiancée, the This Is Us boss noted that there have been many people who have been in and out of Kevin’s life “romantically and friendship-wise” that could all possibly be the mother to his baby.

The This Is Us is season 4 finale airs on Tuesday, March 24 on NBC.