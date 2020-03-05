Pregnant Nikki Bella Speaks Out After Being Accused Of Shading Ex John Cena

Nikki's responding after she was accused of throwing shade at her former fiance with a cryptic tweet about "misery."

Nikki Bella hit back after she was accused of throwing some shade at her former fiancé John Cena in a message recently shared on her Twitter account. The Total Bellas star, who’s currently expecting her first child with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, flat out denied that she was referring to her ex with the message and said that she would actually never diss her fellow WWE star.

As reported by People this week, Nikki made it very clear that she was not referring to John in the message. The two famously called off their engagement in April 2018 after six years together, announcing that they were no longer together only around a month before they were set to tie the knot.

“Goodness people, it was not the case,” Nikki said on her The Bellas Podcast as she addressed all the shade throwing accusations that stemmed from her cryptic message.

Nikki – who recently debuted her growing baby bump in a see-through top and a pair of leggings mere hours after going public with the news – then read out the tweet during the podcast chat.

“Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life to teach them something or how to live. Or someone comes into ours do to the same. Smile knowing you showed them how life is really meant to be lived, by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.”

The star – whose twin sister Brie Bella is also pregnant and expecting her second child – then continued to make it clear that not everything she posts on her social media accounts is about her former fiancé.

She told fans that she hated having to address the rumor on her podcast because she’s moved on with her life and just likes to share poetry from time to time.

“My ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world,” she said, noting that he’s actually the fourth man she loved in her life. She then added, “I have loved after him and I still love,” referring to her current romance with her husband-to-be, Artem.

Nikki also clarified that she’s “not the type of person” to throw any kind of shade at John, but noted that people always assume she’s talking about him whenever she posts a quote or some words of wisdom online that may seem a little cryptic.

“I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé and… I have no reason to throw shade at him,” she said.

Nikki then added, “I will never throw shade to John nor any of my exes.”

Following Nikki’s pregnancy announcement in January, as The Inquisitr reported, John was said to be “very happy” for his former fiancé after he made it very clear during their time together and on episodes of Total Bellas that he did not want to have children of his own.