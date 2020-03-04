Tom Schwartz Claims Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark’s Wedding In Italy Could Be Impacted By The Coronavirus

Tom Schwartz is opening up about the Stassi Schroeder's fall wedding.

Tom Schwartz seems a bit concerned about the way in which Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s upcoming wedding in Italy could be impacted by the coronavirus.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the 2020 NASCAR Auto Club 400 at Fontana over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that when it comes to Schroeder and Clark’s plan to tie the knot in Rome in fall of this year, he feels for the couple.

“I hope they figure everything out and then obviously, I’ll do anything I can to help out,” he said, adding that Schroeder and Clark have not yet made any decisions on whether they will relocate their upcoming ceremony.

According to Schwartz, Schroeder and Clark’s Italian wedding is still on but when it comes to the future of their big day, things oucld change “any day.” That said, despite the potential challenges they could face due to the coronavirus outbreak, Schwartz confirmed that Schroeder and Clark are so excited and gushing over the moment they will say, “I do.”

“[The coronavirus is] on their radar. They’re well aware of what’s going on,” he explained.

Meanwhile, according to Schroeder’s fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member, Tom Sandoval, there is still a lot of time left before Schroeder, Clark, and their crew head to Europe.

Sandoval also pointed out that Schroeder and Clark already had their hands full with their wedding due to the fact that it is set to take place overseas.

Sandoval went on to tell Us Weekly magazine that his thoughts were with Schroeder and Clark as they near their big day and prepare to take on any potential challenges they will face to the the spread of the coronavirus before expressing confidence in the couple’s ability to handle things on their own.

Sandoval also addressed the struggles Schroeder and Clark have been facing from Italian venues, who don’t want a camera crew on their property.

“Getting a camera crew out there, like people in Italy, don’t really respond well to filming a reality show, you know? Plus, with the Corona virus and everything, it’s just [tough],” he shared.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Schroeder admitted to being overwhelmed with all the happenings of her life, including her book tour, her home renovations, and her upcoming wedding, during an interview with In The Know‘s Gibson Johns, via Yahoo! Lifestyle, last week. Also during the interview, after admitting that she’s more overwhelmed than she’s ever been before, Schroeder said she’s also much happier than she’s ever been.